Man commits suicide over unknown reason in Bara

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :A man committed suicide in Shalobar Qambar Khel area of tehsil Bara, district Khyber, police said on Sunday.

A man identified as Sartaj was present in his house and fired him from a pistol over unknown reasons.

He sustained critical wounds however succumbed to his injuries.

It said that the deceased was drug addicted and discharged from a drug rehabilitation center a week ago.

Case has been registered and further investigation is underway.