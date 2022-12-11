Man Commits Suicide Over Unknown Reason In Bara
Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2022 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :A man committed suicide in Shalobar Qambar Khel area of tehsil Bara, district Khyber, police said on Sunday.
A man identified as Sartaj was present in his house and fired him from a pistol over unknown reasons.
He sustained critical wounds however succumbed to his injuries.
It said that the deceased was drug addicted and discharged from a drug rehabilitation center a week ago.
Case has been registered and further investigation is underway.