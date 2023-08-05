Man commits suicide over unknown reasons

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :A man committed suicide by shooting himself over unknown reasons in the limits of Sanawan police station on Saturday.

According to the Rescue officials, a person committed suicide by opening fire over some unknown issues in Khar Gharbi area.

The dead body was shifted to the Rural Health Center Sanwan in supervision of police.

Police have started investigation into the incident.