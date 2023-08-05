Open Menu

Man Commits Suicide Over Unknown Reasons

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Man commits suicide over unknown reasons

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :A man committed suicide by shooting himself over unknown reasons in the limits of Sanawan police station on Saturday.

According to the Rescue officials, a person committed suicide by opening fire over some unknown issues in Khar Gharbi area.

The dead body was shifted to the Rural Health Center Sanwan in supervision of police.

Police have started investigation into the incident.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Police Station Suicide Man

Recent Stories

During her participation in UNSC meeting, Noura Al ..

During her participation in UNSC meeting, Noura Al Kaabi discusses enhancing bil ..

8 minutes ago
 realme Celebrates its 5th Anniversary with a “Le ..

Realme Celebrates its 5th Anniversary with a “Leap Up” Spirit

31 minutes ago
 Samantha Ruth Prabhu rejects reports of INR 25 cro ..

Samantha Ruth Prabhu rejects reports of INR 25 crore Myositis treatment  

49 minutes ago
 ‘No longer honest and righteous,’: PML-N react ..

‘No longer honest and righteous,’: PML-N reacts to Imran Khan’s conviction ..

57 minutes ago
 CCI approves digital population, housing census 20 ..

CCI approves digital population, housing census 2023 results

1 hour ago
 ‘Stay strong,’: Imran Khan gives special messa ..

‘Stay strong,’: Imran Khan gives special message to his supporters before ar ..

1 hour ago
UAE and Egyptian presidents discuss brotherly ties

UAE and Egyptian presidents discuss brotherly ties

2 hours ago
 UAE aims to mobilize global tech and space sectors ..

UAE aims to mobilize global tech and space sectors for climate action ahead of C ..

2 hours ago
 PCB plans to send psychologist with national crick ..

PCB plans to send psychologist with national cricket team players to India

2 hours ago
 Poland to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup tomorrow

Poland to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup tomorrow

3 hours ago
 Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over observi ..

Kashmiris on both sides of LoC, world over observing Youm-e-Istehsaal today

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police scoops 18 medals in 2023 World Po ..

Abu Dhabi Police scoops 18 medals in 2023 World Police &amp; Fire Games

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan