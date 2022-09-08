UrduPoint.com

Man Commits Suicide,other Killed On Road

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Man commits suicide,other killed on road

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :A man committed suicide while another was killed in an accident near here on Thursday.

The Rescue 1122 said Sajid of Rasool Nagar took his own life after hanging himself with a ceiling fan at his home. Later on, the body was handed over to Ghulam Muhammadabad police station.

Meanwhile, an unidentified man was crossing Dijkot-Samundri Road near Chak No 12 whenhe was hit to death by a vehicle.

