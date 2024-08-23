Open Menu

Man Committed Suicide

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Man committed suicide

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) A man committed suicide after eating poisonous tablets here under the jurisdiction of city area police station on Friday.

Police spokesperson said that Amjad (33) r/o Maqaam-e-Hayat who was working at jewelery market committed suicide after receiving unaffordable electricity bill.

Rescue 1122 team and police concerned reached the spot,shifted the body to Dr.Faisal Masood teaching hospital Sargodha for necessary legal formalities.

