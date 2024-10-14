Open Menu

Man Committed Suicide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Man committed suicide

Layyah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) A man committed suicide in Karor Lal Eason,here on Monday.

According to a spokesperson,one Sirajuddin (45) r/o Bhatti Nagar took his own life by hanging himself on the fan . The police have taken the body into custody and further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Suicide Man

Recent Stories

Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit

Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit

39 minutes ago
 Govt, PTI discuss meeting with Imran Khan

Govt, PTI discuss meeting with Imran Khan

51 minutes ago
 Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorr ..

Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorrow

2 hours ago
 U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lah ..

U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lahore

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024

5 hours ago
Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for ..

Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..

16 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024

1 day ago
 Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-viol ..

Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore

2 days ago
 Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed i ..

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack

2 days ago
 Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Meh ..

Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan