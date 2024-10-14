Man Committed Suicide
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2024 | 02:00 PM
Layyah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) A man committed suicide in Karor Lal Eason,here on Monday.
According to a spokesperson,one Sirajuddin (45) r/o Bhatti Nagar took his own life by hanging himself on the fan . The police have taken the body into custody and further investigation was underway.
Recent Stories
Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit
Govt, PTI discuss meeting with Imran Khan
Pak-England 2nd test to be played in Multan tomorrow
U19 Women’s T20 Tournament to start today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 October 2024
Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Barrister Gohar Ali Khan requests meeting with PTI Founder: Spokesperson2 minutes ago
-
Qatar to provide jobs to Balochistan’s skilled youth2 minutes ago
-
2 POs held over human trafficking charges2 minutes ago
-
KC-EU to observe October 27 as black day to mark 77 years of forced, unlawful Indian occupation of ..2 minutes ago
-
Two-day SCO CHG summit kicks off Tuesday as delegates start arriving22 minutes ago
-
Three shot killed including head constable in Bannu32 minutes ago
-
Chinese PM Li Qiang in Pakistan on four-day visit39 minutes ago
-
KP CM to take provincial assembly into confidence on Pashtun Jirga42 minutes ago
-
Grand search operation conducted in various City Zones42 minutes ago
-
DPO visits sewer-water affected areas:42 minutes ago
-
Govt, PTI discuss meeting with Imran Khan51 minutes ago
-
Six profiteers held52 minutes ago