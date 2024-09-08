Man Committed Suicide In Khairpur
Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) A 22-year-old young man committed suicide on Sunday over a domestic dispute in Khairpur.
According to the private news channel, the man was identified as Mehmood Hussain who was the father of 2 children.
The police reached the spot and started investigation.
