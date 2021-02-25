UrduPoint.com
Man Convicted For Possessing Explosives

Thu 25th February 2021

Man convicted for possessing explosives

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Anti-terrorism court (ATC) Judge Shahzad Hussain on Thursday handed down five years imprisonment to a member of banned organization for possessing explosive material.

According to the prosecution, Abdul Razzaq aka Saifullah resident of Lower Dir was arrested by a team of Counter Terrorism Department on October 21, last year for possessing explosive material, detonatorand other weapons.

The court also ordered for the confiscation of convict's property.

