Man convicted for possessing explosives

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Anti-terrorism court (ATC) Judge Shahzad Hussain on Thursday handed down five years imprisonment to a member of banned organization for possessing explosive material.

According to the prosecution, Abdul Razzaq aka Saifullah resident of Lower Dir was arrested by a team of Counter Terrorism Department on October 21, last year for possessing explosive material, detonatorand other weapons.

The court also ordered for the confiscation of convict's property.