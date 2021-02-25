Man Convicted For Possessing Explosives
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 07:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Anti-terrorism court (ATC) Judge Shahzad Hussain on Thursday handed down five years imprisonment to a member of banned organization for possessing explosive material.
According to the prosecution, Abdul Razzaq aka Saifullah resident of Lower Dir was arrested by a team of Counter Terrorism Department on October 21, last year for possessing explosive material, detonatorand other weapons.
The court also ordered for the confiscation of convict's property.