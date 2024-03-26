MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Family court sentenced a man to prison with fine for contracting second marriage without consent of his wife.

The first wife, Alisha, had filed the suit in the court against her husband, Muhammad Asif, for contracting second marriage without her consent.

The case was continued for over six months and after the as many hearings, the Family Judge, Namra Saleem, sentenced the husband with six months imprisonment with fine worth five lac rupees.