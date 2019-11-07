UrduPoint.com
Man Convicted In Currency Fraud Case In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 04:06 PM

Man convicted in currency fraud case in Faisalabad

A Civil Court convicted an accused involved in a currency fraud case of Gulberg police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :A Civil Court convicted an accused involved in a Currency fraud case of Gulberg police station.

According to prosecution, accused Mehmood Riaz, resident of Raja Colony, obtained Rs1.

075/- million from a citizen, Muhammad Naeem Sabiri for providing him Dirhams in place of Pakistani currency but later he neither returned Pakistani currency nor provided him Dirhams.

Deciding the case, Civil Judge Raja Amir Aziz awarded three year imprisonment and a fine of Rs45,000 to the accused.

