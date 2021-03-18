Man convicted in narcotics case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :A sessions court on Thursday awarded 15-month imprisonment with fine of Rs 9,000 to an accused in a narcotics case of Sargodha road police station.

Additional District and sessions Judge Fayyaz ul Hasan announced the verdict.

According to the prosecution, Sargodha road police had arrested the accused, Mohsin,and recovered 2,200g hashish from his possession the last year.