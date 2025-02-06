Man convicted of raping, blackmailing woman awarded life imprisonment

An Additional Sessions Court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment and imposed a fine on an accused for raping a woman and blackmailing her besides extorting her gold ornaments and foreign currency in the limits of Wah Saddar Police Station

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) An Additional Sessions Court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment and imposed a fine on an accused for raping a woman and blackmailing her besides extorting her gold ornaments and foreign Currency in the limits of Wah Saddar Police Station.

According to the prosecution, the convict Muhammad Ishtiaue, a resident of Khanewal, has allegedly raped the wife of his cousin and extorted gold ornaments and foreign currency from her through blackmailing her. On the complaint of the husband of the woman, police registered a case against the suspect on May 24, 2024, under sections 376, 386, and 411 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and arrested him.

Additional Sessions Judge Basit Saleem announced his order after recording evidence and final arguments from both the prosecution and defense sides. He ruled that the prosecution had successfully established the charge against the accused. The judge awarded the convict life imprisonment and ordered him to pay a collective fine of Rs 700,000.