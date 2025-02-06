Man Convicted Of Raping, Blackmailing Woman Awarded Life Imprisonment
Muhammad Irfan Published February 06, 2025 | 10:47 PM
An Additional Sessions Court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment and imposed a fine on an accused for raping a woman and blackmailing her besides extorting her gold ornaments and foreign currency in the limits of Wah Saddar Police Station
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) An Additional Sessions Court on Thursday awarded life imprisonment and imposed a fine on an accused for raping a woman and blackmailing her besides extorting her gold ornaments and foreign Currency in the limits of Wah Saddar Police Station.
According to the prosecution, the convict Muhammad Ishtiaue, a resident of Khanewal, has allegedly raped the wife of his cousin and extorted gold ornaments and foreign currency from her through blackmailing her. On the complaint of the husband of the woman, police registered a case against the suspect on May 24, 2024, under sections 376, 386, and 411 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and arrested him.
Additional Sessions Judge Basit Saleem announced his order after recording evidence and final arguments from both the prosecution and defense sides. He ruled that the prosecution had successfully established the charge against the accused. The judge awarded the convict life imprisonment and ordered him to pay a collective fine of Rs 700,000.
Recent Stories
AD Ports Group, CMA CGM Group to develop, operate New East Mole multipurpose ter ..
Kyiv says captured 909 Russian troops over Kursk operation
McBrine rescues Ireland after Muzarabani firestorm
January smashes heat record, surprising scientists
Man convicted of raping, blackmailing woman awarded life imprisonment
Political parties to bring suggestions in BA for improvement of law & order situ ..
UAE, Costa Rica promote trade, investment opportunities
UAE SWAT Challenge sets Guinness World Record for largest international particip ..
ADX consolidates position among top 20 global bourses in 2024
Mirpurkhas police crack down on snatching gang, arrest three suspects
Speakers at Washington seminar urge world community to resolve Kashmir dispute t ..
Gill helps India down England in ODI opener
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man convicted of raping, blackmailing woman awarded life imprisonment2 minutes ago
-
Political parties to bring suggestions in BA for improvement of law & order situation: CM Bugti2 minutes ago
-
Illegal constructions demolished during operation23 minutes ago
-
DG IAEA to visit Pakistan next week25 minutes ago
-
CS Balochistan reviews arrangements for matriculation exams, orders to take strict measures to ensur ..23 minutes ago
-
Rs.18 bn set as tax target for Rawalpindi Region23 minutes ago
-
Kohat launches plantation campaign to combat climate change23 minutes ago
-
Lawyers Association Kohat elects new district cabinet26 minutes ago
-
Kohat DC chairs review meeting to boost polio campaign6 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condoles with Prince Rahim Aga Khan6 minutes ago
-
NDM honors founding leader and progressive politician on second anniversary6 minutes ago
-
Talal invites Opposition to discuss public interest issues7 minutes ago