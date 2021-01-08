Man creates museum to promote Pakhtun culture

(@FahadShabbir)

A man from Salampur area, Swat district has created a private museum at his home on self-help basis to preserve and promote the culture of Pakhtun society

The man named Ameer Khaliq with a dream to preserve and present to people the Pakhtun culture has collected and displayed scores of items used in the past by Pakhtun society at his home.

The items included ancient domestic and business tools, clay pots, shoes, hand-fans, musical instruments and scores of other formally used items by the forefathers of the Pukhtuns.

Ameer Khaliq who seemed to be quite happy with his collections said people who knew about his private museum used to visit his house to see the past-era items of Pakhtun culture. He said he would add further items to his collection to expand his museum.

The sole reason for creating his own museum,he said was to preserve and promote the Pakhtun Culture and show it to the people.