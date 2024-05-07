Man Critically Injured As Vehicle Catches Fire Amid CNG Filling
Faizan Hashmi Published May 07, 2024 | 10:14 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) A worker of a CNG station was critically injured when a vehicle caught fire during filling of the gas at Al Shifa CNG station on Jamshoro road here on Tuesday.
According to the police and Rescue 1122 officials, a Suzuki Bolan van caught fire when the station's worker was filling gas.
The police told that 27 years old Abdul Rauf, a resident of Manjhand town of Jamshoro was seriously wounded.
A video of the incident shared on social media shows Rauf writhing with pain lying on the stations' ground near the burnt
vehicle. He was shifted to the burns ward of Liaquat University Hospital.
