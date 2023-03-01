UrduPoint.com

Man Critically Injures For 'dumping Garbage In Front Of House'

Muhammad Irfan Published March 01, 2023 | 12:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :A middle-aged man got critically injured by repeated attack of dagger over ordinary dispute in Mato Tali area of Shujabad.

According to police, Irfan, 36, was assailed by unidentified number of accused for dumping garbage in front of a home of one of the accused situated in the area.

The accused reported to have forcibly entered the victim's home and stabbed him on legs and abdomen that caused severe bleeding. He was removed to THQ hospital where the source said his condition was critical because his intestines came out from the belly.

Sadar Police Station reached on the spot while the offenders escaped the scene. An FIR was registered with investigation started by the police.

