Man Critically Wounded In Clashes Succumbs To Injuries

Muhammad Irfan Published June 08, 2022 | 10:16 PM

A man who sustained critical gunshot injuries during a clash between 2 groups of people in Paretabad area the other day succumbed to injuries in Liaquat University Hospital here on Wednesday

The police informed that the dead body of 25 years old Hammad Mughal was handed over to the family after postmortem.

The Pinyari police informed that the incident's FIR had not been lodged so far.

The police also did not confirm any arrest in relation to the incident.

The clash reportedly occurred between 2 groups of Mughal caste in Paretabad area over some property.

