Man crushed by train

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :A man was crushed by train in Mian Chano area here on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Jameel Ahmed (58)years r/o Mian Chano was crossing the railway track on foot to go to the other side, all of a sudden a speeding train arrived and crushed him to death in the matter of micro seconds on the Rescuers rushed the spot shifted the body to nearby hospital for autopsy while hiers of Jameel Ahmed did not go for legal action.