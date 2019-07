(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ):A man was crushed by speedy train near Railway scheme-9 here on Tuesday.

According to details, 27 years old Abdullah was hit by train when he was crossing the railway track near Habib Bank colony, Railway Scheme-9.

Rescue 1122 reached on the spot and shifted the body to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) Rawalpindi.