Man Crushed In Car, Motorcycle Collision

Sumaira FH Published May 11, 2022 | 01:02 PM

A man was crushed to death in a mishap as a speeding car hit motorcycle near adda 11 Rajanpur, Rojhan road Rojhan under the jurisdiction of Rojhan police on Wednesday

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Khalid r/o Tiba Khalid was heading to Rajanpur from Rojhan on motorcycle when he reached near adda 11 his motorcycle hit a car which was coming from opposite side, resultantly, he died on the spot after receiving head injuries.

Rescuers rushed to the spot , shifted the body to (THQ) Jampur for necessary legal formalities.

