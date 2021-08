A man was crushed to death under the wheels of a train, here on Tuesday

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :A man was crushed to death under the wheels of a train, here on Tuesday.

According to police, Muhammad Khan, who was mentally retarded, was lying on railway track near Madhrianwala Road, when a moving train crushed him under its wheels.

Police were investigating.