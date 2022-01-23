Man crushed to death

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2022 ) :A man was crushed to death under the wheels of tractor trolley, in the limits of Khurarianwala police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Sunday that Muhammad Ramzan (58), resident of Chak No.193-RB was traveling on a tractor trolley when he slipped and fell onto the road. Thetractor trolley crushed him and he died on the spot.

The police took body into custody and started investigation.