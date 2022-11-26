UrduPoint.com

Man Crushed To Death

Published November 26, 2022

Man crushed to death

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :A man was crushed to death by a speedy dumper recklessly driven by an unknown driver on GT road near the bypass in the jurisdiction of Taxila Police station here on Saturday.

The Police spokesman said that the man, in his 30s, was crossing GT road when a speedy dumper recklessly driven by an unknown driver rammed over him, killing him on the spot.

The dumper driver managed to flee from the scene.

The body was not identified till filing this news report.

The Taxila Police registered a case and started further investigation.

