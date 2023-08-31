Man crushed to death

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The laborer was crushed to death by a tractor inside the factory. Rescue workers shifted the body to the hospital upon a call from the local police station early morning Thursday.

Ghulam Farid, 45, son of Ghulam Haider, resident of Alipur tehsil succumbed to injuries in Barat factory located at Karachi road.

Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police station registered an FIR against the driver who escaped the scene.

The reason for the accident was yet to be ascertained as to whether the man was killed wilfully or by accident. Further investigation was underway.