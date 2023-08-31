Open Menu

Man Crushed To Death

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Man crushed to death

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The laborer was crushed to death by a tractor inside the factory. Rescue workers shifted the body to the hospital upon a call from the local police station early morning Thursday.

Ghulam Farid, 45, son of Ghulam Haider, resident of Alipur tehsil succumbed to injuries in Barat factory located at Karachi road.

Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police station registered an FIR against the driver who escaped the scene.

The reason for the accident was yet to be ascertained as to whether the man was killed wilfully or by accident. Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Driver Road Man Alipur FIR From

Recent Stories

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils jerseys sans host ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan unveils jerseys sans host country name on logo

3 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli ..

Mohammed bin Rashid appoints Hajer Ahmed Al Thehli Secretary-General of Educatio ..

18 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Participates in the Second ..

OIC General Secretariat Participates in the Second Kazan Global Youth Summit

23 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with Chief Scholar of ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with Chief Scholar of the Iraqi Fiqh Academy

23 minutes ago
 Infinix HOT 30: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Feature ..

Infinix HOT 30: Redefining Mobile Gaming - Features You Can't Ignore

29 minutes ago
 SMBR Nabeel Javed visits e-Khidmat Center at ASTP ..

SMBR Nabeel Javed visits e-Khidmat Center at ASTP to hold progress review meetin ..

31 minutes ago
Aldar launches ‘Gardenia Bay’ new Yas Island r ..

Aldar launches ‘Gardenia Bay’ new Yas Island residential community

33 minutes ago
 du announces key sponsors, partners for its ICT ev ..

Du announces key sponsors, partners for its ICT event ‘Envision’

1 hour ago
 EGA announces net profit of AED2.0 billion for H1 ..

EGA announces net profit of AED2.0 billion for H1 2023

1 hour ago
 Sami Saeed vows to translate vision of climate res ..

Sami Saeed vows to translate vision of climate resilient, adaptive Pakistan into ..

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 02 Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2023 Match 02 Bangladesh Vs. Sri Lanka

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary issues 3,621 multilingual judg ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary issues 3,621 multilingual judgements within two years

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan