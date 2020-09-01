Man crushed to death, another injured in road accident

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :A man was crushed to death while another sustained serious injuries in a collision between trailer and mini truck near Makhdoompur Interchange here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a speeding trailer heading towards Multan from Lahore collided with a mini truck at Motorway M-4 near Makhdoompur Interchange.

Resultantly, a man was crushed to death while another sustained serious injuries.

Rescue officials shifted the body and injured to Civil Hospital, however, efforts were being made for identification of both persons, rescue sources added.