Man Crushed To Death, Another Injured In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Man crushed to death, another injured in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :A man was crushed to death while another sustained serious injuries in a collision between a motorcycle and a car near Head Punjnad on Sunday,.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 50-year old Khalil Ahmed s/o Azeem Bukhash resident of Basti Abhechar Alipur was returning home from market along with his friend Muhammad Sajjad 35 s/o Shafi Khan on motorcycle when a speeding car collided with the motorcycle near Head Punjnad.

As result, Khalil Ahmed died on the spot while his friend sustained serious injuries.

The Rescue officials shifted the body and the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Alipur, however, police concerned have started investigations into the incident.

