Man crushed to death, another injured in road mishap

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :A man was crushed to death while another sustained serious injuries in a collision between motorcycle and a speeding truck near Al-Syed Housing Colony on Friday.

According to police, Abdul Majeed along with his friend Muhammad Iqbal residents of Habib Colony were returning Burewala from Gagu Mandi on motorcycle when a speeding truck collided with the motorcycle near Al-Syed Housing Colony in premises of Gagu Mandi police station.

Resultantly, Abdul Majeed died at the spot while Muhammad Iqbal sustained serious injuries.

The body and the injured was shifted to nearby hospital while the police started the investigations into the incident by taking truck into custody, however, the driver managed to escape from the scene, the police added.