Man crushed to death, another injured in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) A man was crushed to death while another sustained serious injuries in a collision between motorcycle and tractor trolley at Shah Jamal road near Khangarh on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 28-year old Saqib s/o Mukhtiar Omer was returning home from market on motorcycle along with his 35-year old friend Shafique s/o Rafique residents of Khagnarh when a speeding tractor trolley collided with the motorcycle.

Resultantly, Saqib died at the spot while Shafique sustained serious injuries.

The rescue officials shifted the body and injured to the hospital, however, police concerned have started the investigations into the incident by taking tractor trolley into custody while the driver managed to escape from the scene.