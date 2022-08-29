Man Crushed To Death By Car
Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2022 | 10:42 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :A man was crushed to death by a car, here on Monday evening.
Police said that an addicted person was walking on the middle of road when he was hit by a rashly driven car near Raiwind Roundabout. Resultantly, he died on the spot.
Police reached the spot and shifted the body to DHQ Hospital, Kasur.
Further investigation was under way.