Man crushed to death by car

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :A man was crushed to death by a car, here on Monday evening.

Police said that an addicted person was walking on the middle of road when he was hit by a rashly driven car near Raiwind Roundabout. Resultantly, he died on the spot.

Police reached the spot and shifted the body to DHQ Hospital, Kasur.

Further investigation was under way.