Open Menu

Man Crushed To Death By Speedy Dumper

Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2024 | 09:09 PM

Man crushed to death by speedy dumper

A 24 years old man was crushed to death by a speedy dumper on GT road in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Thursday

WAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) A 24 years old man was crushed to death by a speedy dumper on GT road in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Thursday.

Police sources said that the victim identified as Umair was crossing GT road when a speedy dumper recklessly driven by an unknown driver rammed over him resulting in his died on the spot.

Later his body was shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital (THQ) for autopsy.

Wah Saddar Police registered a case and launched further investigation.

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

Police Driver Road Died Man Saddar

Recent Stories

Ghazala Gola thanks Asif Ali Zardari for bringing ..

Ghazala Gola thanks Asif Ali Zardari for bringing justice to 3rd generation of B ..

1 hour ago
 Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activ ..

Former Pakistani test cricketers laud sports activities in KU

1 hour ago
 Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with ..

Man arrested from Saudi Arabia in murder case with Interpol help

1 hour ago
 SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of mis ..

SJC declares Justice Mazhar Naqvi as guilty of misconduct

1 hour ago
 CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil ..

CM Balochistan announces highest provincial civil award for AC Machh

1 hour ago
 Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes

Two-day national workshop on Kashmir concludes

1 hour ago
BBISE determined to end copying culture from Baloc ..

BBISE determined to end copying culture from Balochistan: Abida Kakar

1 hour ago
 House job training starts in CMC hospital

House job training starts in CMC hospital

1 hour ago
 Bilawal hails Pakistani women's role in nation bui ..

Bilawal hails Pakistani women's role in nation building

1 hour ago
 CM directs measures to control prices during Ramad ..

CM directs measures to control prices during Ramadan

1 hour ago
 Sarfraz Bugti for execution of rehabilitation proj ..

Sarfraz Bugti for execution of rehabilitation projects in ten days

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 bil ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announces Rs 7.5 billion Ramazan relief package fo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan