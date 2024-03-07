Man Crushed To Death By Speedy Dumper
Muhammad Irfan Published March 07, 2024 | 09:09 PM
A 24 years old man was crushed to death by a speedy dumper on GT road in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Thursday
WAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) A 24 years old man was crushed to death by a speedy dumper on GT road in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Thursday.
Police sources said that the victim identified as Umair was crossing GT road when a speedy dumper recklessly driven by an unknown driver rammed over him resulting in his died on the spot.
Later his body was shifted to tehsil headquarters hospital (THQ) for autopsy.
Wah Saddar Police registered a case and launched further investigation.
APP/ajq/378
