Man Crushed To Death By Speedy Truck In Karachi
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:03 PM
A motorcyclist was crushed to death as his motorbike hit by a speedy truck in Godam Chaurangi area of Korangi in Karachi on Friday morning
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death as his motorbike hit by a speedy truck in Godam Chaurangi area of Korangi in Karachi on Friday morning.
As per details, the accident occurred due to over speeding that left the rider died on the spot, a private news channel reported.
Rescue teams reached the spot after getting information and shifted the body of the deceased, identified as Faizan, to hospital.