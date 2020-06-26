UrduPoint.com
Man Crushed To Death By Trailer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 seconds ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

Man crushed to death by trailer

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :A young man was crushed to death by a speeding trailer on Multan Road in the jurisdiction of Sadar police station, Phoolnagar, on Friday.

According to police, the man was crossing the road near Dinanath, Phoolnagar, when the trailer ran over him.

As a result, He died on the spot.

The identification of the deceased is yet to be ascertained.

The police have started investigation after arresting the driver and impounding the container.

