Man Crushed To Death By Train

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 09:47 PM

Man crushed to death by train

A man estimated to be around 55 years was crushed under wheels of passenger train while crossing the line near Lari Adda underpass Tuesday night, rescuers said

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :A man estimated to be around 55 years was crushed under wheels of passenger train while crossing the line near Lari Adda underpass Tuesday night, rescuers said.

Police could not ascertain the identity of the deceased, as the body was badly crushed after coming under the wheels of the fast moving train.

During preliminary investigations, the police got to know that the deceased was trying to cross the railway tracks from one of the crossings, but came under train coming from Peshawar.

More Stories From Pakistan

