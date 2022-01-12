Man crushed to death by train

A man was crushed to death by train near Mian Channu in the precincts of Mian Channu Police Station on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :A man was crushed to death by train near Mian Channu in the precincts of Mian Channu Police Station on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a pedestrian man named Amjed r/o 100/15-L was crossing the railway track and all of sudden train crushed him to death.

The rescuers reached the spot and shifted the body to THQ Mian Channu for legal formalities.