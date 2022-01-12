UrduPoint.com

Man Crushed To Death By Train

Sumaira FH Published January 12, 2022 | 05:01 PM

Man crushed to death by train

A man was crushed to death by train near Mian Channu in the precincts of Mian Channu Police Station on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :A man was crushed to death by train near Mian Channu in the precincts of Mian Channu Police Station on Wednesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a pedestrian man named Amjed r/o 100/15-L was crossing the railway track and all of sudden train crushed him to death.

The rescuers reached the spot and shifted the body to THQ Mian Channu for legal formalities.

Related Topics

Police Station Man Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

Zia assures to resolve people problem

Zia assures to resolve people problem

5 minutes ago
 DC chairs district emergency response committee me ..

DC chairs district emergency response committee meeting on anti-dengue and coron ..

5 minutes ago
 KP Govt prepares Rs. 3.3 billion development plan ..

KP Govt prepares Rs. 3.3 billion development plan for Zakhakhel Khyber District

5 minutes ago
 Advisory for Gourd cultivation

Advisory for Gourd cultivation

5 minutes ago
 Police recover 55kg narcotics, arrest two smuggler ..

Police recover 55kg narcotics, arrest two smugglers

14 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens higher Wednesday

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.