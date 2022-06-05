Man crushed to death by train

(@FahadShabbir)

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :A man was crushed to death by train in Mian Chano area on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Jameel Ahmed 58 years old r/o Mian Chano was crossing the railway track to go to the other side, all of a sudden a speeding train arrived and crushed him to death in the matter of few seconds.

Upon getting the information the Rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the body to nearby hospital for autopsy while hiers of Jameel Ahmed did not go for legal action.