Open Menu

Man Crushed To Death By Train

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Man crushed to death by train

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) An elderly man was crushed to death by a local passenger train while crossing the railway lines at Daeta Din Panah here on Thursday.

The rescue control room dispatched aid workers along with an ambulance to the site of an accident after receiving a call.

The deceased was identified as Naseer Ahmed, 65, son of Ahmed Bukhsh, resident of Daera Din Panah, Kot Addu.

The rescue officials shifted the body to Rural Health Centre. Later the police were informed about the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Police Man Kot Addu SITE

Recent Stories

President for long-term, multi-dimensional partner ..

President for long-term, multi-dimensional partnership with Russia

2 hours ago
 Pakistan makes formal request to join BRICS

Pakistan makes formal request to join BRICS

2 hours ago
 Special Court summons Imran Khan, Qureshi on Nov 2 ..

Special Court summons Imran Khan, Qureshi on Nov 28 in Cipher case

2 hours ago
 PakvsAus Test series: Sameen Gul, Ali Shafique and ..

PakvsAus Test series: Sameen Gul, Ali Shafique and Muhammad Ali added to trainin ..

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif says he does not tell a lie

Nawaz Sharif says he does not tell a lie

3 hours ago
 Punjab govt decides to close schools, colleges ami ..

Punjab govt decides to close schools, colleges amid Smog crisis

4 hours ago
US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Si ..

US authorities thwart conspiracy to assassinate Sikh leader on American soil

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2023

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation ..

Police accelerate snap-checking, search operation to net outlaws

18 hours ago
 Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

Malaria jabs set for broader rollout in Africa

18 hours ago
 Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

Maulana Haidari meets with Imam-e-Kaaba

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan