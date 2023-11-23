Man crushed to death by train

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2023) An elderly man was crushed to death by a local passenger train while crossing the railway lines at Daeta Din Panah here on Thursday.

The rescue control room dispatched aid workers along with an ambulance to the site of an accident after receiving a call.

The deceased was identified as Naseer Ahmed, 65, son of Ahmed Bukhsh, resident of Daera Din Panah, Kot Addu.

The rescue officials shifted the body to Rural Health Centre. Later the police were informed about the accident.