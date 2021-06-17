UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Crushed To Death, Daughter Injured

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 09:21 PM

Man crushed to death, daughter injured

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :A man was crushed to death while his daughter sustained serious injuries in a collision between motorcycle and car here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Tufail s/o Shahdin was returning home from market along with his daughter Shumaila Tufail on motorcycle.

All of a sudden, a speeding car collided with the motorcycle near Adda Sabeel.

Resultantly, Tufail died at the spot while his daughter sustained serious injuries.

The rescue officials shifted the body and injured to the nearby hospital, however, police concerned started the investigations into the incident.

