Man crushed to death, four kids injured in road mishap

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :A man was crushed to death while his daughter and three sons sustained serious injuries in a collision between car and truck near 19-Kasi Multan-Khanewal Motorway here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, Tariq s/o Ali Muhammad resident of city area was heading towards Lahore alongwith his family by car through Motorway when it rammed into back side of a truck.

Resultantly, Tariq s/o Ali Muhammad (48) died at the spot while his daughter Alishba (24) and three sons Tayyab (25), Tahir (14) and Shoaib (12) sustained serious injuries.

Rescue officials reached the spot and recovered the body and injured from the damaged car. The body and the injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital Multan, rescue sources said.

Rescue officials said that the accident was occurred due to over speeding of the car.