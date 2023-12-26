Open Menu

Man Crushed To Death In Accident In Muzaffargarh

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Man crushed to death in accident in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) A man lost his life after being hit by a trawler on Muzaffargarh Alipur Road near Ada Loharwala on Tuesday.

According to Rescue Resources, The accident occurred near Ada Loharwala when 25-year-old Arsalan was sitting on the roof of the van.

Witnesses reported that a trawler came from behind, hitting Arsalan and causing him to fall to the ground, where he died instantly.

On receiving the information, the rescue control room in Muzaffargarh dispatched an ambulance to the accident site and informed the police control.

The accident occurred due to the mistake of Arsalan placing himself on the roof of the vehicle, Police said.

APP/sbn/378

Related Topics

Accident Police Road Vehicle Died Man Van Muzaffargarh Alipur SITE From

Recent Stories

Shah Mahmood Qureshi is likely to be released from ..

Shah Mahmood Qureshi is likely to be released from Adiala jail toay

3 hours ago
 Rain disrupts second Pak vs Aus Test match in Melb ..

Rain disrupts second Pak vs Aus Test match in Melbourne today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 December 2023

7 hours ago
 UN expert calls Israeli conduct in Gaza ‘institu ..

UN expert calls Israeli conduct in Gaza ‘institutionalized impunity'

16 hours ago
 Quaid-e-Azam’s famous speech in late Imran Aslam ..

Quaid-e-Azam’s famous speech in late Imran Aslam voice available on Youtube: S ..

16 hours ago
Commissioner imposed ban on open tractor trolleys ..

Commissioner imposed ban on open tractor trolleys for 4 days

16 hours ago
 CM suspends Deputy Director Agriculture Extension ..

CM suspends Deputy Director Agriculture Extension Qambar-Shahdadkot

16 hours ago
 Nation celebrates Jinnah’s birth anniversary wit ..

Nation celebrates Jinnah’s birth anniversary with traditional zeal, fervor

16 hours ago
 CM for completion of civil works of PSCA projects ..

CM for completion of civil works of PSCA projects by Dec 31

16 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of Nisar Qadri

Mohsin Naqvi condoles death of Nisar Qadri

16 hours ago
 CM KP congratulates Christian community, cuts Chri ..

CM KP congratulates Christian community, cuts Christmas cake

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan