Man crushed to death in accident in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) A man lost his life after being hit by a trawler on Muzaffargarh Alipur Road near Ada Loharwala on Tuesday.

According to Rescue Resources, The accident occurred near Ada Loharwala when 25-year-old Arsalan was sitting on the roof of the van.

Witnesses reported that a trawler came from behind, hitting Arsalan and causing him to fall to the ground, where he died instantly.

On receiving the information, the rescue control room in Muzaffargarh dispatched an ambulance to the accident site and informed the police control.

The accident occurred due to the mistake of Arsalan placing himself on the roof of the vehicle, Police said.

