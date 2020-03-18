UrduPoint.com
Man Crushed To Death In Accident In Muzaffargarh

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 02:33 PM

A man driving his car died after it turned turtle while overtaking tractor-trolley near Girls College Kahir Pur road, tehsil Ali Pur on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :A man driving his car died after it turned turtle while overtaking tractor-trolley near Girls College Kahir Pur road, tehsil Ali Pur on Wednesday.

According to details, Rescuers said the accident occurred following over-speeding.

Victim Ghulam Shabir s/o Allah Wasaya, 35, was shifted to THQ hospital Ali Pur by ambulance succumbed to injuries on the way.

Further investigation was underway.

