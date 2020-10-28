Man crushed to death in Quetta

A man was crushed to death here at Sirki Road on Wednesday, police said

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :A man was crushed to death here at Sirki Road on Wednesday, police said.

A 35-years old Syed Irfan Ali Shah was on his way to home from his shop when loaded tractor crushed him to death.

Soon after the incident, police reached the site and arrested the driver. The vehicle was also impounded. The body was handed over to heirs after medico-legal formalities. The police is looking into the mishap.