Man crushed to death in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :A 27-year old man died after hitting with speeding truck while crossing road at Tahir Indus highway, a suburban area of tehsil Jampur.

According to Poliice Station Jampur, Rab Nawaz was hit to death by receiving critical head injury after colliding with the truck moving head-on on the road.

The driver was arrested, with truck seized on the spot.

Further investigation was underway.