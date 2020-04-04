Man Crushed To Death In Rajanpur
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 02:59 PM
RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :A 27-year old man died after hitting with speeding truck while crossing road at Tahir Indus highway, a suburban area of tehsil Jampur.
According to Poliice Station Jampur, Rab Nawaz was hit to death by receiving critical head injury after colliding with the truck moving head-on on the road.
The driver was arrested, with truck seized on the spot.
Further investigation was underway.