Man crushed to death in road mishap

A man was crushed to death in a mishap at Indus Highway near Muhammadpur Diwan on Monday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :A man was crushed to death in a mishap at Indus Highway near Muhammadpur Diwan on Monday.

According to police sources, Nasarrulah resident of Muhammadpur Diwan was returning home after selling fruits on his hand cart.

All of a sudden, a speeding truck collided the hand cart. Resultantly, Nasarrulah sustained serious injuries and died at the spot.

The truck driver managed to escape from the scene, however, the police concerned took the truck into custody and started the investigations into the incident.