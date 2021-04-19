UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Crushed To Death In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 19th April 2021 | 09:40 PM

Man crushed to death in road mishap

A man was crushed to death in a mishap at Indus Highway near Muhammadpur Diwan on Monday

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :A man was crushed to death in a mishap at Indus Highway near Muhammadpur Diwan on Monday.

According to police sources, Nasarrulah resident of Muhammadpur Diwan was returning home after selling fruits on his hand cart.

All of a sudden, a speeding truck collided the hand cart. Resultantly, Nasarrulah sustained serious injuries and died at the spot.

The truck driver managed to escape from the scene, however, the police concerned took the truck into custody and started the investigations into the incident.

Related Topics

Police Driver Died Man All From

Recent Stories

Russian, US Academies of Sciences Planning to Disc ..

1 minute ago

White House Closes Response Teams SolarWinds, Micr ..

1 minute ago

COVID-19 claims 3 more patients, infects 737 other ..

2 minutes ago

1000 hoarded sugar bags seized

2 minutes ago

HDA Labor Union to protests against non-payment of ..

4 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues notice to NAB over a bail mat ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.