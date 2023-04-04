Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Man Crushed To Death In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Man crushed to death in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :A man was crushed to death when a speeding oil tanker hit a loader-rickshaw near Mehmood Textile Mills at Muzaffargarh-Multan road on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 35-year-old Muhammad Yasin son of Pir Bukhash, a resident of Kali Pull Shahjamal, was going to market on his loader-rickshaw.

All of a sudden, a speeding oil tanker hit his rickshaw near Mehmood Textile Mills. Resultantly, he died on the spot, whereas the driver managed to escape from the scene.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body to District Headquarters Hospital Muzaffargarh.

Saddar police have taked the oil tanker into custody and started investigations.

Related Topics

Police Driver Oil Road Died Man Muzaffargarh Rescue 1122 Market Textile All From

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi to host two ODIs against New Zealand

Rawalpindi to host two ODIs against New Zealand

15 minutes ago
 Bardana Mobile App Registers more than 235,000 Far ..

Bardana Mobile App Registers more than 235,000 Farmers

54 minutes ago
 ERC organises group Iftar for several cancer patie ..

ERC organises group Iftar for several cancer patients, their families in Latakia

1 hour ago
 DAMAC launches Canal Heights 2 on Dubai Canal

DAMAC launches Canal Heights 2 on Dubai Canal

2 hours ago
 SC sets aside ECP decisions on Punjab, KPK electio ..

SC sets aside ECP decisions on Punjab, KPK elections

2 hours ago
 President of Senegal awards Ahmed Al Raisi ‘Nati ..

President of Senegal awards Ahmed Al Raisi ‘National Order of the Lion’

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.