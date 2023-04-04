Man crushed to death in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :A man was crushed to death when a speeding oil tanker hit a loader-rickshaw near Mehmood Textile Mills at Muzaffargarh-Multan road on Tuesday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 35-year-old Muhammad Yasin son of Pir Bukhash, a resident of Kali Pull Shahjamal, was going to market on his loader-rickshaw.

All of a sudden, a speeding oil tanker hit his rickshaw near Mehmood Textile Mills. Resultantly, he died on the spot, whereas the driver managed to escape from the scene.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the body to District Headquarters Hospital Muzaffargarh.

Saddar police have taked the oil tanker into custody and started investigations.