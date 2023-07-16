Man crushed to death in road mishap

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :A man was crushed to death when a loaded tractor trolley overturned near Marri Road Jampur on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a man namely Gull Dad was walking on the road when a speeding loaded tractor trolley overturned and fell down on him.

Resultantly, he was trapped under the trolley and sustained serious injuries.

Rescue officials reached the spot and shifted the injured to hospital but he succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital.

Laalgarh police took the tractor trolley into custody and registered the case against the driver while he managed to escape from the scene, police sources added.