Man Crushed To Death In Road Mishap
Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 09:49 PM
A motorcyclist was crushed to death in a road mishap at 158-Khokha at Jahania road on Monday
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) A motorcyclist was crushed to death in a road mishap at 158-Khokha at Jahania road on Monday.
According to Rescue 1122 sources, 32-year old Shahnawaz s/o Noor resident of Chak 161/10-R was returning home from market on motorcycle.
All of a sudden, a speeding truck collided with the motorcycle due to over speeding. Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries and died at the spot.
Rescue officials shifted the body to the hospital, however, police concerned have started the investigations into the incident while the driver of the truck managed to escape from the scene.
APP/qbs/thh
Recent Stories
VC GCU attends US Independence day event
CM reviews flood situation, directs depts to prepare contingency plan
Minister for devising comprehensive strategy to address environmental challenges
ATC summons Shah Mehmood Qureshi for indictment in May-9 case
Finance minister meets Chairman Delivery Associates
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan receives President upon arrival in Lah ..
Ambassador Amna Baloch calls on ED EU Institute of Peace Michael Keating
Rwandan troops fought alongside M23 rebels in DR Congo: UN experts
UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Deputy PM Ishaq Dar
Salman Rafique chairs 11th UCHS syndicate meeting
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) finalizes Ashura Day plan
Heavy quantity of narcotics seized, accused arrested
More Stories From Pakistan
-
VC GCU attends US Independence day event1 minute ago
-
CM reviews flood situation, directs depts to prepare contingency plan3 minutes ago
-
Minister for devising comprehensive strategy to address environmental challenges1 minute ago
-
ATC summons Shah Mehmood Qureshi for indictment in May-9 case1 minute ago
-
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan receives President upon arrival in Lahore19 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Amna Baloch calls on ED EU Institute of Peace Michael Keating34 minutes ago
-
UN High Commissioner for Refugees calls on Deputy PM Ishaq Dar37 minutes ago
-
Salman Rafique chairs 11th UCHS syndicate meeting37 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) finalizes Ashura Day plan37 minutes ago
-
Heavy quantity of narcotics seized, accused arrested22 minutes ago
-
Minister directs NHA to make organization profitable, resource increasing22 minutes ago
-
Police formulates comprehensive Muharram security plan22 minutes ago