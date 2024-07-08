Open Menu

Man Crushed To Death In Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2024 | 09:49 PM

A motorcyclist was crushed to death in a road mishap at 158-Khokha at Jahania road on Monday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) A motorcyclist was crushed to death in a road mishap at 158-Khokha at Jahania road on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 32-year old Shahnawaz s/o Noor resident of Chak 161/10-R was returning home from market on motorcycle.

All of a sudden, a speeding truck collided with the motorcycle due to over speeding. Resultantly, he sustained serious injuries and died at the spot.

Rescue officials shifted the body to the hospital, however, police concerned have started the investigations into the incident while the driver of the truck managed to escape from the scene.

