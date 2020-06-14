UrduPoint.com
Man Crushed To Death In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 14th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

A man was crushed to death in a collision between a mini truck and tractor trolley near City toll plaza on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2020 ) :A man was crushed to death in a collision between a mini truck and tractor trolley near City toll plaza on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a mini truck was heading towards Multan from Lahore when it collided with a speeding tractor trolley.

Resultantly, Shahid Hussain fell down from the trolley and sustained serious injuries.

The rescue officials reached the spot and provided first aid to the injured but he succumbed to injuries on the way to hospital.

Motorway police and Saddar police station have started investigation into the incident after taking both vehicles into custody.

