UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Crushed To Death In Road Mishap In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 02:35 PM

Man crushed to death in road mishap in Multan

A man was crushed to death under wheels of tractor trolley here in a mishap at Head Muhammadwala on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :A man was crushed to death under wheels of tractor trolley here in a mishap at Head Muhammadwala on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, Gull Muhammad s/o Gammun Khan (70) was sitting on the tractor when his son was driving the tractor trolley towards the city area.

All of a sudden, he fell down from the tractor and crushed under the wheels of the tractor trolley.

Rescue officials reached at the spot and shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital.

Related Topics

Man Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Moscow Says Implementation of Its Proposals on Gul ..

1 minute ago

UVAS 11thalumni re-union on 22nd February

29 minutes ago

No New Cases of Coronavirus Detected in Russia - N ..

1 minute ago

350 artists to converge at National Stadium for HB ..

32 minutes ago

Pakistan Shaheens beat MCC by five wickets

38 minutes ago

Islamic University of Technology and Arabic Langua ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.