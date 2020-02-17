Man crushed to death in road mishap in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ) :A man was crushed to death under wheels of tractor trolley here in a mishap at Head Muhammadwala on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, Gull Muhammad s/o Gammun Khan (70) was sitting on the tractor when his son was driving the tractor trolley towards the city area.

All of a sudden, he fell down from the tractor and crushed under the wheels of the tractor trolley.

Rescue officials reached at the spot and shifted the body to Nishtar Hospital.