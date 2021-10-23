UrduPoint.com

Man Crushed To Death In Silakot

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 12:33 PM

A man was crushed to death under the wheels of a tractor at Daska Road here on Saturday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :A man was crushed to death under the wheels of a tractor at Daska Road here on Saturday.

According to Rescue-1122, Liaqat (45) was repairing a tractor by parking it at a slope near Rahjhai Stop at Daska Road when suddenly it moved and overturned. As a result of which,Liaqat came under the wheels of tractor and died on the spot.

Rescuers shifted the body to a local hospital.

