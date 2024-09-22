Man crushed to death, teenager injured

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) A man was crushed to death while a teenage boy sustained serious injuries in a road mishap at Adda Zaheeranagar on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, 35-year old Muhammad Arshad was returning home from his workplace when a speeding motorcycle collided with his bike near Adda Zaheeranagar.

Resultantly, Muhammad Arshad and teenage boy Husnain Farrukh fell down on the road. In the meanwhile, a speeding trailer crushed Muhammad Arshad under its wheels.

Rescue officials shifted the body and injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Burewala. The police concerned have started investigation.