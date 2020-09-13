UrduPoint.com
Man Crushed To Death, Two Injured

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 04:00 PM

Man crushed to death, two injured

MUZAFFARGARH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :A man was crushed to death while another two sustained serious injuries as a speeding truck rammed into a tree near Langar Saraey at Muzaffargarh-Jhang road.

According to Rescue 1122 spokesperson, a truck loaded with fertilizer was on the way to Karachi from Faisalabad when it rammed into a tree.

Resultantly, driver of the truck died at the spot while other two sustained serious injuries. The rescue 1122 have reached to the spot and recovered the body and injured after cutting body of the truck. The rescue operation was continued for more than three hours, Rescue spokesperson added.

The body and injured were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital while police concerned have started the investigations into the incident.

According to initial reports, the truck went uncontrolled as the driver was asleep.

