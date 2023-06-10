Man crushed to death, two injured as van overturns

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2023 ) :A man perished while his wife and another preteen boy sustained injuries when a speeding passenger van overturned at Mouza Khajiwala near Rangpur on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a passenger van was on the way to Muzaffargarh when it overturned while saving a motorcyclist from a collision.

Resultantly, 60-year-old Mumtaz s/o Ramzan resident of district Khanewal killed on the spot while his wife Parven (40) and a seven-year-old boy Younis s/o Fayyaz sustained injuries.

The rescue officials shifted the body and injured to the rural health centre Rangpur, however, the mishap occurred due to over speed of the van, rescue sources added.